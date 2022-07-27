New Delhi: Actress Alaya F is quite popular because of her engaging social media presence. The actress often shares her video reels full of Yoga exercises, dance choreography, and DIY art. Alaya recently took to Instagram to share a dance reel of herself. In the video, she can be seen donning a black sports bra and comfy trousers along with sneakers. She captioned her post, “Hopping onto trends because Instagram says so quick choreography in a quick class with @yasshkadamm”.

Check it out:

Alaya F was last seen marking her presence at the premiere of ‘The Gray Man’ hosted by The Russo Brothers. The actress managed to make headlines for her powerhouse presence and her fashion element.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alaya F has an interesting lineup of films which includes U-Turn with Ekta Kapoor, Freddy with Kartik Aaryan, and more unannounced projects.



Alaya is a star kid, She is daughter of actress Pooja Bedi and granddaughter of Kabir Bedi. She made her Bollywood dbut in 2020 with 'Jawaani Jaaneman' that starred Saif Ali Khan and Tabu.