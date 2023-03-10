Alaya F Jets Off For The Shoot Of Her Next, Slays In Yellow Outfit

New Delhi: Rising star Alaya F is currently preoccupied with a back to back film schedule and brand commitments. The actress was recently spotted at airport where she was seen flying out for a film shoot outside the country, which is still under wraps.

Talking about the same, a source close to the actress reveals “ Lately, Alaya has been running a tight schedule, fulfilling film and brand commitments. As of now, the actress has jetted outside the country for a 45 days long film shoot”. Donning a simple yet stylish fashion ensemble, Alaya F was spotted wearing a black denim jacket, beige pants, and a crop top at the airport.

Taking to social media, Alaya F shared some pictures and videos from where she is stationed for the shoot. And her fans can not wait to see what else in store for them from Alaya’s to-be-played characters.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress was last seen in Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat and Freddy, where her performance was widely appreciated. Apart from that, her upcoming lineup consists of interesting films like U-Turn, Srikanth Bolla biopic and a few unannounced.