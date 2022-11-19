Alaya F looks stunning in thigh-high slit black dress as she shares 'Moments in Marrakech'

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Alaya F never fails to stun us with everything she wears, and we can never have enough of her. The actress became the centre of attention as she relished her eagerly anticipated Cinderella moment at the Marrakech Film Festival for her performance in Anurag Kashyap's 'Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat.' After Ranveer Singh, she was the next member of the film fraternity to attend the festival this year. Alaya became the main feature of the festival simply because of her magnificent presence.

Taking to social media, she shared one of the special moments in Marrakech and we are bewitched by her beauty. In the caption, she writes “Moments in Marrakech”. Here is the post shared by the actress:

Alaya F was first seen in Jawaani Jaaneman, where she played the daughter of Saif Ali Khan. Alaya’s performance was lauded by the critics and audience alike. The film, which was a big commercial hit, helped open many doors for the young actor. Here is another pic of the actress:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alaya F has an interesting lineup of films, such as a drama mystery, Freddy, in which she will act alongside Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan. The film which has been directed by Shashanka Ghosh is all set to release on the 2nd of December. Apart from that, she will also be seen in the films Almost Pyaar and U-Turn, which is being produced by Ektaa R Kapoor.