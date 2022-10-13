NewsLifestylePeople
ALAYA F

Alaya F makes a style statement in the latest monochrome pictures-SEE PICS

On the work front, the actress has a number of projects lined up. It includes names such as  U-Turn with Ekta Kapoor and Freddy with Kartik Aaryan, among others.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra|Last Updated: Oct 13, 2022, 08:02 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Alaya F shared a new post on her social media account
  • She made her debut with the film 'Jawaani Jaaneman'
  • She will be next seen in the film 'U-Turn'

New Delhi: Alaya F is the social media queen, especially because of everything she posts on her feed. The actress, who is a fitness freak  has time and again shared her workout routines with her fans. Working out is her way of feeling better about life. 

On Thursday, the actress took to her social media account and shared a pictures of her self in black and white. In the caption she wrote “Having a little love affair with black and white today"

Here is the post shared by the actress:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@alayaf)

Alaya F is quite popular for being a social butterfly on her social media handle. She interacts with her audience on a regular basis. She often shares videos of her performing yoga or creating DIY art work. The actress is often applauded for her artistry and her yoga videos, which often go viral on social media. 

Here are some pictures shared by the actress:

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress who made her debut with the hit film 'Jawaani Jaaneman' where she acted alongside Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan, has an interesting lineup of films. It includes names such as U-Turn with Ekta Kapoor, Freddy with Kartik Aaryan, and more unannounced projects.

