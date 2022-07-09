NewsLifestylePeople
Alaya F makes stylish entry at airport, jets off to Bangkok, see video

Alaya F is quite popular for being a social butterfly on her social media handle. She is also known to interacts with her audience like no other actress ever. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Jul 09, 2022, 05:15 PM IST

NEW DELHI: Actress Alaya F,  who made her debut in Bollywood with 'Jawaani Jaaneman', was spotted catching a flight for Bangkok last night. As per reports, she has jetted off to Bangkok, to complete a shoot schedule. 

The star looked spectacular in the choice of her outfit. She wore a black crop top, flaunting her abs and blue denim. The actress looked so chic yet so cool that one can barely take their eyes off her. She kept her hair in a bun which made her look subtle. 

Alaya F is quite popular for being a social butterfly on her social media handle. She is also known to interacts with her audience like no other actress ever. She often shares videos of her performing Yoga or creating DIY art of work. The actress is often applauded for her artistry. 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alaya F has an interesting lineup of films which includes U-Turn with Ekta Kapoor, Freddy with Kartik Aaryan, and more unannounced projects.

