Alaya F receives MASSIVE love from fans for her character Kainaaz in 'Freddy'

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Alaya F is currently basking in the success of Freddy’s release as the actress is receiving love and appreciation from all quarters. The audience is loving her as Kainaaz and cannot have enough of her performance. She has performed such an intense role at a very young age and has come across as someone who is loved for their work.

Taking to social media, the actress showcased her gratitude for all the love she has received from the audience and reviewers. To which her fans commented, “Kainaaz Iraani has so many shades, just loved it for!!” Another one said “You have nailed your role, talent always work and it was clearly showing in the movie .. Totally loved it”

In a recent post, she wrote “ I had zero prep time for Kainaaz but I had the most incredible people around me that helped me bring her to life everyday on set @ghoshshashanka and @kartikaaryan thank you for believing in me, pushing me and for just being the best! and a huge thank you to all of you for all your love and all the kind reviews, messages, DMs and comments feeling super motivated and super grateful!!“

As soon as the actress posted, her comment section was flooded with fans praising her.

“Too scared with trailer but still going to watch it coz was

waiting for your next”

“Was feeling so much sympathy for Kainaaz in the first hour. Then it turned into hatred in the second hour. Ace performance. Many established heroines would have not pulled off the role the way you did”

The actress even shared a fun BTS video from the promotions of Freddy and fans have expressed in the comments the love they have for her.

A fan said “Mindblowing performance alaya” Another fan said “Saw Freddy last night, you performance is mindblowing”

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will also be seen in films like U Turn, Srikanth Bolla, and Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat which was recently world premiered at Marrakech International Film Festival.