Alaya F revisits her drawing book, amazed fan asks THIS!

New Delhi: Alaya F is not just a talented Bollywood actress but has also shown her sketching skills time and again. In her latest post, she put her hands back on the drawing sheet.

Taking to her social media, the actress shared a time-lapse video in which she can be seen drawing a beautiful butterfly which proves that she is an artist in the true sense. She captioned the post, "Revisited my drawing book this rainy Wednesday."

Actress Dia Mirza was quick to drop a comment on the post. “How beautiful,” she commented. Fans also showered their love on the post. “You’re such an artist! Is there anything you can’t do?” one fan commented with a green coloured heart. In fact, one of the users even asked what pens she uses in her drawings. “So so pretty what are the names of the pens that you used Alaya?” the user commented.

Apart from this, Alaya has recently enjoyed her vacation in the Maldives. She constantly shared updates pf the trip for her fans with her hot and sensual pictures from exotic locations.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alaya F has a lot of projects in her kitty. She will be seen in films like ‘U-Turn’ with Ekta Kapoor, ‘Freddy’ with Kartik Aaryan, and more unannounced projects. Daughter of actor Pooja Bedi, Alaya F made her Bollywood debut in 2020 with Nitin Kakkar’s ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’ alongside Saif Ali Khan and Tabu.