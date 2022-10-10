NewsLifestylePeople
ALAYA F

Alaya F shares her Yoga session, fans are SHOCKED-Watch

On the work front, the actress who made debut with the hit film 'Jawaani Jaaneman' will be next seen in the movie 'U-Turn'.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra|Last Updated: Oct 10, 2022, 03:10 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Actress Alaya F shared a video on her Instagram
  • The actress was last seen in the film 'Jawaani Jaaneman'
  • She will be next seen in the film 'U-Turn'

New Delhi: Alaya F is someone who is extremely cautious about her health and of which yoga is a big part. Time and again, Alaya has served her fans with yoga videos of new kinds. Her body posture is evidence of how Alaya goes out and about to do yoga. 

The actress recently took to her social media and shared a video of herself stretching to the fullest in this new yoga posture. Her trainer had held her to support her. In the caption, she wrote “Always growing and learning with @pujiwoo every time I’m feeling unmotivated in class, the best way to get me focused is to make me try something I’ve never done before! I loooooooooove competing with myself and seeing how much further I can push my body because it always leaves me surprised and grateful!”.

Here is the video shared by the actress:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@alayaf)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alaya F, who made her debut with the hit film 'Jawaani Jaaneman' has an interesting lineup of films. It includes names such as U-Turn with Ekta Kapoor, Freddy, an action drama where she will act alongside actor Kartik Aaryan, and more unannounced projects.

