Alaya F sprinkles monochrome magic with new photo-op

Mumbai: Actress Alaya F has shared a string of monochrome pictures on social media on Friday and she looks every bit gorgeous in them.

Alaya, granddaughter of veteran actor Kabir Bedi, posted three monochrome pictures on Instagram. In the images, she is seen dressed in a shoulder blouse paired with high waisted pants. She completed her look with kohled eyes and soft curls. The actress poses for the photo-shoot in an abandoned building.

"Hi," she wrote as caption for the image, which currently has 21.9K likes on the photo-sharing website.

Alaya made her Bollywood debut with "Jawaani Jaaneman" last year. She was recently seen in the music video "Aaj sajeya", directed by Punit Malhotra.