Alaya F's latest Yoga video takes over the internet!

New Delhi: Alaya F is one of the most active actresses in Bollywood today. She is most popular for sharing Yoga videos and her wellness routine and fans totally love them.

Apart from that, she also shares several sneak peeks into her dance routines, art and craft practice and skincare rituals. She often engages her followers by sharing everything she does in the day. Recently, Alaya shared yet another aesthetic video of herself performing Yoga. Taking to the comment section, she wrote, "I know I post too much yoga content but this video just went so well to the music I couldn’t resist."

Whenever Alaya F shares anything on social media, her fans and followers never fail to interact. She sure carries a girl next door vibe, no wonder why her followers never shy away from communicating with her through social media.

On the work front, Alaya F has an interesting lineup of films which includes U-Turn with Ekta Kapoor, Freddy with Kartik Aaryan and more unannounced projects.