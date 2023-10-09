trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2672977
Alaya F's Love for Fitness Continues, Actress Drops Glimpses From Her Aerial Yoga Session

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 09, 2023, 03:29 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Alaya F is one of the outstanding talents who has continued to strike a chord with her exceptional performances and has proven her mettle. From 'Jawaani Jaaneman' to 'Freddy', 'Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat', and 'U-Turn', the young and rising actress has taken on distinctive roles in numerous genres and established a wide variety of acting skills by showcasing her balanced performance. 

Besides this, the actress is a fitness freak, and time and again, she has proved her passion for fitness, and she also loves to push herself by taking up different things. A recent example of this was witnessed when she shared the videos from her first aerial yoga class.

Alaya F is a dedicated fitness enthusiast, and the actress has recently joined the first-ever aerial yoga class of her life. The actress' dedication to keeping herself fit can be seen in the videos she shared on social media, and she is challenging herself.

Sharing the video on social media, Alaya F wrote, "Fun start to the day with my first ever aerial action yoga class, @thedivyayoga @sarvesh_shashi."

With her love and passion for fitness, the leading actress has inspired the girls of today's generation, and she has been an inspiration for many. On the work front, Alaya F will be next seen playing a pivotal role opposite Rajkummar Rao in 'Sri'.

