Aleksander FINALLY addresses dating rumours with Disha Patani, says 'she has been like family...'

New Delhi: Remember the mystery man with Disha Patani at Kartik Aaryan's birthday bash? He is an old friend and even used to live with the actress. The dating rumours of Disha and Aleksandar made headlines when the two walked together, twinning for Kartik's birthday party and now finally he has spilled the beans on their relationship.

Talking to ETimes, Aleksandar said that he and Disha were flatmates when they were new in showbiz.

"We used to live together back in 2015. At that time, she was also with the same agency. Disha, me and a couple of other models were flatmates. We connected really quickly. Fitness is something that we both are passionate about and that helped us bond. So, we started going to the gym together, had lunches and dinners together. Spent a lot of time in the house together. We became close friends. Disha has been like family to me," he said.

When asked about Tiger Shroff and his sister Krishna, Aleksandar said, "We all have practically known each other since the time we all started (in showbiz)"

"The thing is that we know the truth. I don’t understand why people need to guess what is going on. Why can’t they just let other people live their own lives peacefully? We just laugh off these stories," he concluded.

Disha was last seen in 'Ek Villain Returns' co-starring John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria. She will be next seen in Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone starrer 'Project K.'