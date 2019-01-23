हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Alfonso Cuarón

Alfonso Cuaron ties Oscars record for most nominations for single film with ‘Roma’

The record was earlier shared by Warren Beatty, Alan Menken, and Joel and Ethan Coen, Variety reported.

Alfonso Cuaron ties Oscars record for most nominations for single film with ‘Roma’
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still from 'Roma'

Washington: With ‘Roma,’ Alfonso Cuaron tied the Oscars record for most nominations for a single film. The record was earlier shared by Warren Beatty, Alan Menken, and Joel and Ethan Coen, Variety reported.

Four individual nominations for a single film remains a milestone in Academy Awards history and Beatty had previously pulled it off on two separate occasions, for ‘Heaven Can Wait’ and ‘Reds’, while Menken did it with ‘Beauty and the Beast’ and the Coens with ‘No Country for Old Men.’

‘Roma’ was also nominated for lead actress (Yalitza Aparicio), supporting actress (Marina de Tavira), production design, sound editing, sound mixing, and best picture of the year. It marked streaming company Netflix’s first-ever best picture Oscar nomination. Other films nominated for best picture include ‘BlacKkKlansman,’ ‘Black Panther,’ ‘Bohemian Rhapsody,’ ‘The Favourite,’ ‘Green Book,’ ‘A Star Is Born’ and ‘Vice.’

 

