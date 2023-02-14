Ali Fazal, Guneet Monga Meet Tom Cruise at Oscars Nominee Luncheon, see Pics

New Delhi: Actor Ali Fazal and producer Guneet Monga along with Oscar-nominated documentary `All that Breathes` director Shaunak Sen attended the Academy Nominee Luncheon in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Earlier today, Guneet, whose film `The Elephant Whisperers` also earned a nomination at the Oscars this year, shared a string of photos from the luncheon on social media. And what came across as a sweet surprise was one of the photos of her, Shaunak Sen and Ali Fazal with Tom Cruise.

Guneet`s film `The Elephant Whisperers` has been nominated in the `Documentary Short Film Category` against `Haul Out,` `How Do You Measure A Year?` `The Martha Mitchell Effect,` and `Stranger At The Gate`.

The film`s plot revolves around a family who adopts two orphan baby elephants in Tamil Nadu`s Mudumalai Tiger Reserve.

Shaunak Sen`s directorial `All that Breathes` also made it to the final nominations list at the 95th edition of the Academy Awards.

All That Breathes follows siblings Mohammad Saud and Nadeem Shehzad, who have made it their lives mission to rescue and treat injured birds, especially the Black Kites. It previously won the `World Cinema Grand Jury Prize: Documentary` at this year`s Sundance Film Festival, a film gala promoting independent cinema and filmmakers, and earned the Golden Eye award for the best documentary at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.

Tom Cruise starrer `Babylon` also earned quite a few nominations this year. The Academy Awards are going to be held on March 13.