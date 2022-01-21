हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ali Fazal

Ali Fazal SHUTS troll who tells him 'acting is Haram in Islam' on his holy visit to Mecca video!

Ali Fazal is currently shooting for a Hollywood biggie titled Kandahar which also features Gerard Butler in the lead role.  

Ali Fazal SHUTS troll who tells him &#039;acting is Haram in Islam&#039; on his holy visit to Mecca video!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actor Ali Fazal, who visited the holy Mecca and Medina recently and performed the Umrah had to deal with a troll commenting on his profession. But it is the actor's befitting reply to the hater which is winning hearts. 

Ali Fazal, after completing the shoot of his Hollywood venture Kandahar in Saudi Arabia, went for the holy pilgrimage to Mecca-Medina. He posted the video writing: To Medina and then Mecca! What a way to end my shoot! I am truly blessed I think in many ways. I like to think at least . This one was for Amma and Nana. Their loss will never heal me .. maybe healing isn’t the answer. Seeking is. We’ll find out. But i prayed n i prayed for all those around me. Family, friends, and all the people in need of love. There are just too many. And guess what ? Theres even more love to give and get. So sit tight you’all.. i just pumped some serious love atchya!!! For all the atheists.. consider this one big meditation that just wont go wrong. Too many energies at play. Way too many. gaana sahi lagayaa hai kuchh bhi bolo.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ali fazal (@alifazal9)

On his post, girlfriend Richa Chadha wrote: So beautiful. So glad you got to go. Blessed be Ali, you're God's child and thank you for the prayers. A lot of healing is needed.

However, one of the trolls reacted to the video in a different way to which Ali replied writing: Arey budhbak tu insta pe hai. Yahaan sirf photo video dalte hain. Akal maari gai hai tumhari? Apni phone screen ko dekhna band karo. Sab set ho jayega dekhna 

Ali Fazal is currently shooting for a Hollywood film titled Kandahar which also features Gerard Butler in the lead role. It is directed by Greenland helmer Ric Roman Waugh.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Ali FazalAli Fazal trolledMecca videoMedina videoali fazal richa chadhaali fazal video
Next
Story

Rhea Chakraborty is 'missing' Sushant Singh Rajput on his birth anniversary, drops an unseen video with late beau - Watch

Must Watch

PT12M33S

Amar Jawan Jyoti to merge with National War Memorial flame: Govt