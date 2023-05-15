topStoriesenglish2608336
NewsLifestylePeople
OTT STARS

Ali Fazal To Karan Tacker; Here's A Look At Most Stylish Male OTT Actors- See Pics

Here's a look at some of the male OTT stars who have simply swayed away the fans by their stylish looks-

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 15, 2023, 03:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Ali Fazal To Karan Tacker; Here's A Look At Most Stylish Male OTT Actors- See Pics

New Delhi: OTT platforms have offered a new lease of entertainment to the audience, at the same time, it has also shone the spotlight on many actors, adding to their popularity or turning them into overnight stars in some cases. While the audience is raving about their performances on the shows, the fashion police are constantly watching their every move, and it’s safe to say the below mentioned stars have proved a strong penchant for fashion, managing to make heads turn with their distinctive style and innate attitude.  

Here’s a look at some of our favourite style icons from OTT: 

1. Bhuvan Arora 

Turning into an overnight sensation and a household name with his impeccable performance in the recent OTT success Farzi, Bhuvan Arora as Feroz has truly carved a name for himself. While fans are loving him on screen, we can’t help take a note of his fashionable persona off screen which is evident through his various appearances and social media page.   

2. Karan Tacker 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karan Tacker (@karantacker)

Known for his quintessential sense of style, Karan Tacker is unarguably amongst the most fashionable men of the OTT world. After entertaining fans with varied performances on TV, Karan made his mark with Special Ops and recently has been winning praises and hearts for his performance in Khakee: The Bihar Chapter.  Karan has been treating his fans and followers with his RAD dapper looks. 

Taaha Shah Badussha 

Emerging as a surprise package with his impactful and power-packed performance as Prince Murad in Taj: Divided By Blood, Taha Shah Badussha’s spectacular fashion choices come as no surprise. The suave and svelte actor knows to make a lasting impression with his sartorial choices ranging from dapper suits, quirky denims to elegant Indian wear for every occasion. 

Ali Fazal 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ali fazal (@alifazal9)

One of the most talented actors of the film and OTT business, Ali Fazal has made ripples with his performances not just nationally but also globally. The much-loved Guddu Bhaiyya aces his styling choices across quarters offering the perfect fashion inspo for all moods. 

Vijay Varma 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@itsvijayvarma)

Currently grabbing eyeballs with his every outing, Vijay Varma is truly the fashion ‘darling’ at the moment. From gutsy and bold choices at the red carpets to casual and breezy looks at outings, Vijay is offering notes to men who like to keep it stylish. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How did Congress become the 'King' of Karnataka?
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz’s government adamant on Imran’s arrest?
DNA Video
DNA : Israel carried out rapid attacks on Gaza!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pilot' flight against Congress party!
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first freedom struggle started in 1857
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Listen to the stories of the victims of Manipur violence!
DNA Video
DNA: When the famous German philosopher Karl Marx was born in 1818
DNA Video
DNA : What is the reason behind violence in Manipur?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch today's analysis in DNA on drone attack on Putin
DNA Video
DNA: Which lie did Bilawal tell on reaching India?