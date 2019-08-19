Alia a warm, lovely person: Singer Shreya Sharma

New Delhi: Singer Shreya Sharma had a dream debut with "Prada", a song picturised on Alia Bhatt. The budding singer found the actress a warm and lovely person.

"We bonded well on set. She's such a warm and lovely person. She told me she loved my voice and the way I sang it and I think she really pulled off the song together with her swag and attitude," Shreya told IANS.

The artistes, who did a lot of cover songs prior to "Prada", initially couldn't believe that her debut song's video would feature one of the most sought-after actresses of Bollywood.

"Oh my god! I was so pumped! I couldn't believe it. I pinched myself hard and screamed so loudly that my friends in the living room ran in to check on me. They thought I slipped or hurt myself! It was unbelievable," said Shreya, who sang the peppy number with The Doorbeen.

Onkar Singh and Gautam Sharma, who make up The Doorbeen, also star in the video. Didn't she feel a little left out?

"No, not at all. 'Lamberghini' (The Doorbeen's song) was a huge success and it made sense to stick with the same theme. Also, the song is doing really well and Alia Bhatt has performed on my vocals. I don't think I could ask for anything more," said Shreya.

Up next, will be a wedding song from her.