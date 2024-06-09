Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2756467
NewsLifestylePeople
ALIA BHATT

Alia Bhatt Amps Up The Oomph Quotient With Stunning Bikini Top Outfit !

The actress took to Instagram and shared several pictures of her new outfit.

|Last Updated: Jun 09, 2024, 11:59 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Alia Bhatt Amps Up The Oomph Quotient With Stunning Bikini Top Outfit ! (Image : @aliabhatt/Instagram )

Mumbai:  Actor Alia Bhatt, who will soon be seen in the upcoming movie 'Jigra', has made a stylish statement with her latest outfit. On Sunday, the actress took to Instagram and shared several pictures of her new outfit.

In the photos, she is seen wearing a beige bikini top with a pink floral design. She paired it with a matching jacket featuring embellished borders and solid beige pants.

Alia accessorized minimally and left her hair open. The actress captioned the post: "From not so long ago."

Have A Look At The Post: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt (@aliaabhatt)

On the work front, Alia also has an untitled film from the YRF spy universe in which she will share the screen with Sharvari.

The film is set to feature seven action sequences and is directed by Shiv Rawail, who made his directorial debut with the acclaimed miniseries 'The Railway Men', based on the contributions of railway officials during the Bhopal Gas Tragedy.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA
Suspense over Rahul Gandhi becoming the leader of the opposition
DNA
How will be the cabinet of Modi 3.0
DNA
Controversy over Thar in Kedarnath
DNA
Big revelation on rigging in NEET results
DNA
The cost of veg thali has increased further
DNA
What did Pakistanis say on PM Modi's oath
DNA
China's tallest waterfall turns out to be fake
DNA
Drone delivery service started on Mount Everest
DNA Video
DNA: Modi's 'roadmap' to run NDA government
DNA Video
DNA: Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams dances on Her arrival at space station