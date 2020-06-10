हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt and family host house help’s ‘dream birthday’ party, watch viral videos

As soon as Alia is offered a cake slice, she responds by saying, "Nahi, nahi main cake nahi kha sakti, abhi shuru hua hai diet."

Alia Bhatt and family host house help’s ‘dream birthday’ party, watch viral videos
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@rashidamd132

New Delhi: Actress Alia Bhatt, her parents Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen hosted a ‘dream birthday’ party for their house help Rashida Shaikh on Tuesday. Videos of Rashida cutting her birthday cake with the Bhatts have gone viral on social media. In one video, Alia and Shaheen are seen singing for Rashida as she cuts the cake. As soon as Alia is offered a cake slice, she responds by saying, "Nahi, nahi main cake nahi kha sakti, abhi shuru hua hai diet."

Meanwhile, in the other, Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan celebrate Rashida’s birthday separately. The couple sing a birthday song for her adorably and feed her the cake.

The videos have been shared by an unverified profile on Instagram purporting to be Rashida’s. “My dream birthday,” read the caption for her post with Alia while she wrote, “I am so lucky” for the other video. Take a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

My dream birthday

A post shared by Rashida Shaikh (@rashidamd132) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I am so lucky

A post shared by Rashida Shaikh (@rashidamd132) on

Meanwhile, amid the lockdown, Alia has been spending time with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. She is said to be staying with him and these pictures are proof:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

they make everything better 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt  (@aliaabhatt) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Time to show off some photography.. Ufff! #lovethypet

A post shared by Alia Bhatt  (@aliaabhatt) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

stay home &... watch the sunset  #stayhomestaysafe P.S -  credit to my all time fav photographer RK 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt  (@aliaabhatt) on

On the work front, Alia has ‘Brahmastra’, ‘RRR’, ‘Sadak 2’ and ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ in the pipeline.

