Alia Bhatt and I would have married if pandemic didn't hit our lives, reveals Ranbir Kapoor; calls her 'an overachiever'

New Delhi: The deadly novel coronavirus pandemic wrecked havoc in everybody's lives globally. And with this uninvited virus came the 3-4 month-long lockdown, making sure all activities standstill and staying indoors became a new fad of 2020. Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor is no different. He too would have been married, had the pandemic not been there.

In an interview with Rajeev Masand, Ranbir Kapoor talked about various things. From now being a voracious reader to watching loads of good content during lockdown - the 'Sanju' actor opened up on all.

When asked about his wedding plans, Ranbir quipped that "the deal would’ve been ‘sealed’ had the ‘pandemic not hit our lives’. I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal very soon in my life."

So, by all means, 2021 will be quite an eventful year!

About spending his lockdown time, Ranbir revealed, "My girlfriend Alia is a bit of an overachiever, and she probably took every class there is -- from guitar to screenwriting. I always feel like an underachiever next to her. But no, I didn’t take any classes. Initially, we were dealing with the family crisis, and then I got into reading, spent time with my family, and I watch two-three films every day."

Ranbir and Alia will be seen Ayan Mukerji's first part of the trilogy 'Brahmastra'. It has been produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. 'Brahmastra' also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in pivotal parts.