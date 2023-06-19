Alia Bhatt With Zoya Akhtar's The 'Archies Gang' At Netflix Tudum 2023

The Netflix Tudum 2023 event has become the talk of the town ever since the guest list was announced. This year it became more exciting as not only international celebs but also Indian artists took part in this much-awaited Netflix event. The three-day event had featured over 100 Netflix stars, 45+ shows, films, and games and was broadcasted live on YouTube. Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt was a part of Tudum as the actress will soon be making her Hollywood debut with Tom Haper’s Heart of Stone Along with Jamie Dornan and Gal Gadot. Apart from her, Zoya Akhtar and her Archies team too reached Sao Paulo to be a part of this colourful festival.

The Archies marks the debut of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, late Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor, grandson of actor Amitabh Bachchan Agastya Nanda It will be released on Netflix.

The Archies Post

Taking to Instagram, Netflix India shared some stunning pictures, featuring the entire cast of The Archies along with their director Zoya Akhtar, from the Tudum 2023 event. To add the cherry on the cake, the picture also had the gorgeous Alia Bhatt, posing with the young actors.



"You see @aliaabhatt and The Archies gang in this picture? We see a beautiful chaand and sitaare in the frame," the caption read.

Fans' reaction

The picture soon went viral on the social media platform as the fans were left in aww. "Look at them all just happy smiley faces," commented a fan.



"All my favourites in one frame!!!" wrote another fan. "Archies," wrote a fan along with a heart emoji.

About Netflix Tudum 2023

Netflix Tudum 2023 was an event, which was held at Sao Paulo, Brazil from June 16 to 18. The event featured 100 Netflix stars and offer never-seen-before content from more than 45 series, films, and games.

About The Archies

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, ‘The Archies’ will revolve around the youngsters of Riverdale and introduce the characters to a new generation of India.

Earlier, filmmaker Karan Johar also lavished praise on Suhana and Agastya and said the film will “rule pop culture.”

Sharing the poster on Instagram, the filmmaker penned a special note for the entire team that reads, "Go Zo!!!! The kids look incredible !!!!! I can't believe how the kids grow up so fast !! Have literally held Aggy and @suhanakhan2 in my arms... And to all the supremely talented kids in this special film! This one is going to rule pop culture."