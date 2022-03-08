हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt announces her Hollywood dream debut, joins Gal Gadot in Netflix spy thriller 'Heart of Stone'

Alia Bhatt will be joining Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in the Heart of Stone. 

Alia Bhatt announces her Hollywood dream debut, joins Gal Gadot in Netflix spy thriller &#039;Heart of Stone&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has announced her maiden Hollywood debut. She is all set to join the cast of the Netflix thriller 'Heart of Stone', as she makes her global debut opposite Gal Gadot. Alia Bhatt's recent outing, Gangubai Kathiawadi, by the legendary Sanjay Leela Bhansali secured the third biggest opening last weekend and the biggest non-holiday opening for a Bollywood film since the start of the pandemic.  

The film will release globally on Netflix this spring and has received great reviews singling out her performance in the title role.

Her 2019 film Gully Boy, directed by Zoya Akhtar, premiered that year’s Berlin Film Festival and has become an international hit, grossing over $25M worldwide to date. The film is available to stream now on Amazon Prime and it was India’s official submission for Best Foreign Language Film for the 2020 Oscars. 

Recognizing her international appeal (including over 60M followers on Instagram), the Academy inducted her into its 2020 class.

Heart of Stone will be produced by Skydance's David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger with Mockingbird’s Bonnie Curtis and Julie Lynn. Gadot will also be producing with her husband Jaron Varsano through their production company Pilot Wave.

 

