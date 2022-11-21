New Delhi: The new mommy Alia Bhatt returned to Instagram after a few days and her fans are happy. The actress shared her 'cosy' picture on social media and made Monday blues go away. Actress' fans on the other hand are requesting her to post an update on her and Ranbir's baby.

Alia took a gorgeous picture of herself on Instagram and wrote in the caption, "cosy (coffee emoji)" She can be seen wearing a white and blue cardigan with minimal makeup on. Her face definitely has the glow and she looks absolutely beautiful in the click. She is definitely making the Monday vibes a little better with her simplicity and freshness.

Fans flooded the comment section of the 'Brahmastra' actress' Instagram post. They are all requesting an update on their newborn baby. One social media user wrote, "What's the baby's name?" "A pic with your hubby and baby pls," commented another one. One fan commented, "I hope you remember to post pics of your baby..."

Alia and Ranbir tied the knot in April this year. The actress announced her pregnancy in June and the couple welcomed their baby girl this month on the 6th.

On the work front, Alia was last seen in 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' with Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy and Shah Rukh Khan. She was praised a lot for her performance in the OTT release 'Darlings.'

The actress will soon be seen in Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani' with Ranveer Singh. She also has her Hollywood debut 'Heart Of Stone' in the pipeline.