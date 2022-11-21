topStoriesenglish
NewsLifestylePeople
ALIA BHATT

Alia Bhatt beats Monday blues with 'cosy' picture, fans ask for baby's photo, name

Alia took a gorgeous picture of herself on Instagram and wrote in the caption, "cosy (coffee emoji)" She can be seen wearing a white and blue cardigan with minimal makeup on.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Nov 21, 2022, 10:51 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Alia took a gorgeous picture of herself on Instagram and wrote in the caption, "cosy (coffee emoji)" She can be seen wearing a white and blue cardigan with minimal makeup on.
  • Her face definitely has the glow and she looks absolutely beautiful in the click. She is definitely making the Monday vibes a little better with her simplicity and freshness.

Trending Photos

Alia Bhatt beats Monday blues with 'cosy' picture, fans ask for baby's photo, name

New Delhi: The new mommy Alia Bhatt returned to Instagram after a few days and her fans are happy. The actress shared her 'cosy' picture on social media and made Monday blues go away. Actress' fans on the other hand are requesting her to post an update on her and Ranbir's baby.

Alia took a gorgeous picture of herself on Instagram and wrote in the caption, "cosy (coffee emoji)" She can be seen wearing a white and blue cardigan with minimal makeup on. Her face definitely has the glow and she looks absolutely beautiful in the click. She is definitely making the Monday vibes a little better with her simplicity and freshness.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt (@aliaabhatt)

Fans flooded the comment section of the 'Brahmastra' actress' Instagram post. They are all requesting an update on their newborn baby. One social media user wrote, "What's the baby's name?" "A pic with your hubby and baby pls," commented another one. One fan commented, "I hope you remember to post pics of your baby..."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt (@aliaabhatt)

Alia and Ranbir tied the knot in April this year. The actress announced her pregnancy in June and the couple welcomed their baby girl this month on the 6th.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt (@aliaabhatt)

On the work front, Alia was last seen in 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' with Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy and Shah Rukh Khan. She was praised a lot for her performance in the OTT release 'Darlings.' 

The actress will soon be seen in Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani' with Ranveer Singh. She also has her Hollywood debut 'Heart Of Stone' in the pipeline.

Live Tv

Alia BhattAlia bhatt babyAlia Bhatt daughterAlia Bhatt instagramAlia Bhatt new post

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; November 19, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Vikram's take-off so special?
DNA Video
DNA: Birth of revolutionary Batukeshwar Dutt in 1910
DNA Video
DNA: Instructions for printing barcodes on medicines
DNA Video
DNA: Tweet revolution against the new owner of Twitter
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Love-jihad angle added in Shraddha murder case
DNA Video
DNA Breaking: BCCI's decision after defeat in T-20 WC
DNA Video
DNA: Elderly affected by system dies in front of the system
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; November 18, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: 'Prank' with Rahul on the stage of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'!