Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt can't skip Karan Johar's rapid fire quiz on sets, Ranveer Singh and Tanmay Bhat react - Watch

Alia Bhatt's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' co-star Ranveer Singh left a quirky comment on the hilarious video.

Alia Bhatt can&#039;t skip Karan Johar&#039;s rapid fire quiz on sets, Ranveer Singh and Tanmay Bhat react - Watch
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Karan Johar, a born entertainer, treated fans with a fun video of him quizzing Alia Bhatt in a rapid-fire on the sets of their upcoming film 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'. The director was heard his in talk show avatar asking swift questions to the star on the hot seat - Alia Bhatt who cutely fumbled through the whole session.

The actress was asked which film they were shooting for, however, she fumbled with the title of the film and laughed. 

Karan then asked her where 'Rocky' (Ranveer Singh) was, Alia said, "Rocky is shooting..working out, sorry!"

The Highway actress then said that she doesn't like rapid fires.

Alia revealed that her favourite song at the moment was Diljit Dosanj's song 'Lover' and Raataan Lambiyan from the film 'Shershaah'. She said according to her, the film of the season is Sooryavanshi. 

She revealed that she's currently loving the TV show 'Succession'. To this, Karan Johar told the viewers that this was Alia Bhatt's exclusive recommendation. 

The actress won the director's when she said that one thing she loved watching on Instagram was seeing Karan Johar winning the Padma Shri award.

Take a look at the video:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

 

Ranveer Singh commented on the video saying, "Can’t leave you two alone for a second". On the other hand, comedian Tanmay Bhat wrote, "Was waiting for “Who is the president of india?"

Filmmaker Karan Johar is returning to direction after 5 years with ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

Apart from that, she will be also seen in Brahmastra with her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor for the first time. 

She has recently wrapped up the shoot of her maiden production, Darlings. Her kitty is full of other projects also including - Gangubai Kathiawadi and RRR with Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

