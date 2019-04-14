close

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt catches up with Ranbir Kapoor after returning from Delhi-See pics

Brahmastra will hit the screens on December 25, 2019.  

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who was busy promoting her upcoming film Kalank in New Delhi, caught up with her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor as soon as landed in Mumbai.

The actress met Ranbir and the Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji at Karan Johar's residence on Saturday. Check out the pics:

Ranbir, Alia along with the entire team of Brahmastra unveiled the logo of the film during the Kumbh Mela using over 150 drones. 

'Brahmastra' is reportedly the first part of the trilogy, also featuring Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role. This is the first time that Ranbir, Alia and Big B will be seen sharing screen space together.

'Naagin' fame Mouni Roy also plays an important role in Ayan Mukerji directorial. Karan Johar's Dharma Productions has backed the project.

Alia BhattRanbir KapoorbrahmastraKaran Johar
