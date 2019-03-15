Alia Bhatt celebrates birthday with close friends and beau Ranbir Kapoor-See pics

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who turned a year older on March 15, had a midnight birthday bash with close friends and her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor.

Alia's close friend and designer Masaba Gupta, who was present at the party, shared some videos and pictures on her Instagram handle. Her childhood friend Anushka Ranjan, too shared some glimpses of Alia's birthday bash.

In the video, Alia can be seen cutting not one but three cakes with Soni Razdan and Mahesh Bhatt by her side.

Check out the pictures:

On the work front, Alia has a lot of interesting projects in the pipeline. Her film 'Kalank' starring Varun Dhawan, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur will release on April 17. Post which the actress will have another big release Brahmastra, which is special for her in many ways as it is her first film with her rumored boyfriend Ranbir. The film is helmed by Ayan Mukerji and will hit the screens on December 25, 2019.

Not just that, Alia is also a part of Karan Johar's magnum opus Takht. This year, Alia will also make her debut in the Southern film industry with Rajamouli's next with #RRR.

Bhatt's last outing Gully Boy starring Ranveer Singh was a winner at the national and international box office. Their performances were lauded by the critics and audience alike.