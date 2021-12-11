हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt 'complains' Ram Charan and Jr NTR ignored her on sets of 'RRR'

During a media interaction, Alia Bhatt shared that her co-actors of RRR - Ram Charan and Jr NTR used to ignore her on the sets. 'RRR' is hitting the screens on January 7, 2022.

Alia Bhatt &#039;complains&#039; Ram Charan and Jr NTR ignored her on sets of &#039;RRR&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Director S.S. Rajamouli's upcoming epic 'RRR' has been in the limelight for quite some time and a highlight of the film is the character of Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt in a Telugu language role.

With the movie team aggressively promoting the film, the anticipation has doubled. After unveiling the visual spectacle's trailer, director S.S. Rajamouli, along with his team are now participating in a whirlwind of promotions.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt (@aliaabhatt)

As the 'RRR' team addressed the Tollywood media on Saturday in Hyderabad, Alia Bhatt who was also present, shared her experience working with Rajamouli, and co-stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

During her interaction with the Telugu media, Alia impressed everyone as she spoke in Telugu. "Ela Vunnaru? 'RRR' trailer pagilipoindi," started off Alia, which conveys her greetings, and her views on the trailer.

Rajamouli, who praised Alia, said that Alia has learned Telugu for a year and she is now very familiar with the language. Alia said, "During the lockdown, I learned to speak Telugu over Zoom calls. I couldn't meet Rajamouli sir personally, and hence we tried to use the digital spaces to interact in the language."

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt (@aliaabhatt)

Talking about the bonhomie between Ram Charan and Jr NTR on the sets, Alia shared that it was a great time. "When we were on the sets of 'RRR', Ram Charan and Jr NTR used to sit and talk in Telugu only. I saw them pulling each other's leg and of course, they ignored my presence," Alia Bhatt said on a witty note.

Alia heaped praises on Rajamouli for his direction and vision. Alia plays the role of Sita, the love interest of Ram Charan's character of Alluri Sita Rama Raju.

'RRR' is hitting the screens on January 7, 2022.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Alia BhattcomplainsRam CharanJr NTRRRR filmSS RajamouliTelugu languageHyderabad
Next
Story

This is how Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s simple yet stylish wedding card LOOKED like – See Pic!

Must Watch

PT10M2S

Saryu Nahar National Project inaugurated today - Badhir News