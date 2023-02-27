Alia Bhatt Dances Barefoot With Ayushmann Khurrana To Naatu Naatu At Zee Cine Awards, Watch Video

New Delhi: Alia Bhatt, who won the Best Actor Female for 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' at Zee Cine Awards 2023 held in Mumbai last night, and seen taking over the dance floor with her electrifying performance. The actor was all decked up in a beautiful white saree and showcased an energetic dance on the stage along with Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurrana.

Netizens were impressed to see her dancing at the awards night, just four months after delivering her and Ranbir Kapoor's child - Raha Kapoor. Alia, along with the Khurrana brothers are seen performing the hook steps of Naatu Naatu. Watch the video below:

A user commented, "She's such a superb performer #AliaBhatt."

when gangubai performs on naatu naatu from rrr _#AliaBhatt pic.twitter.com/RonYEfKztU — anushka. (@softiealiaa) February 26, 2023

Many others praised her performance.

Alia bhatt first performance as gangubai

Omg the swag __ pic.twitter.com/dSfdC2O5tE — a (@safeenafirdausi) February 26, 2023

So far, several dance performances on Naatu Naatu have gone viral on the internet. Last week, we saw Pakistani actor Hania Aamir shaking her legs to the chartbuster song at a wedding in Pakistan.

A recent Instagram reel showing two youths energetically recreating the moves of Ram Charan and Jr NTR was also widely shared online.

'Naatu Naatu' is a chartbuster song from the 2022 film 'RRR'. It was composed by MM Keeravani and sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, while the lyrics were written by Chandrabose. 'Naatu Naatu' has been nominated in the Best Original Song category at Oscars 2023. It scripted history after it won the Golden Globes in the Best Original Song category.

Speaking of 'RRR', it is a period drama that features Jr NTR and Ram Charan as the tribal leader Komaram Bheem, and the revolutionary Alluri Sita Rama Raju, respectively. The fictional saga, set in pre-independence India, explores their friendship and highlights their fight against oppression. The film marks Alia Bhatt's Tollywood debut.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Karan Johar's directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', alongside Ranveer Singh. The upcoming romantic-comedy film also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.