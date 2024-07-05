New Delhi: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their baby girl Raha Kapoor a year and a half ago and ever since then, their world has entirely changed. During the announcement of Raha's arrival, Alia mentioned that they are obsessed parents and indeed they are living by this title. Raha is their life and we have often seen a glimpse of their obsession as parents. Talking to HT, Alia spoke about her daughter Raha and confessed that she would never want her daughter to be any version of her that she wouldn't be most comfortable with. Indeed, it's a great parenting tip one can get from Alia without any preaching.

The Jigra actress told to HT," I do believe children are born with their own personality. You just have to nurture and care for them and let them find their own feet. Let them be their own person. I don't think I want her (Raha) to ever be any version of herself that she doesn't feel most comfortable with".

Alia Bhatt even spoke about being an instinctive mother to daughter Raha," When it comes to the legacy that I envisioned as an actor and a mother, I don't think it has been calculated from my side. The choices I make as a mother are also very instinctive to what I feel is best for my child. I am very meticulous, but I can also be very random. So I'm kind of a mix of both".

On the professional front, the actress just a while ago announced filming her first ever action film with YRF Alpha along with Sarvari. Alia will also be seen next in Jigra along with The Archies actor Vedang Raina. She has also signed Sanjay Leela Bhansali's second film Love and War with hubby Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.