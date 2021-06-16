Alia Bhatt dons three different looks, asks fans to 'spot the difference'

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who is an avid social media user has recently treated her fans with three different looks of herself and asked her fans to spot the difference between them.

Alia took to her Instagram and shared all the three pics and wrote, “Spot the difference,” along with a girl emoji.

In the first picture, Alia can be seen sporting a mini yellow dress with a short haircut. While in the second picture, the ‘Highway’ actress was seen in a white breezy wraparound dress with a slightly longer hair and in the last picture, the diva can be seen in a white dress along with comparatively long hair.

So, that’s what the real difference is, which means that the actress is back with her long locks and is all set to rule the world in an all-new avatar.

On the work front, Alia will be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' alongside Ajay Devgn. The film was earlier slated to release in July, however, due to the pandemic, it has been postponed for now.

She also has SS Rajamouli directorial 'RRR' and Ayan Mukerji’s 'Brahmastra' in her kitty. The film 'Brahmastra' marks lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia’s first on-screen collaboration.