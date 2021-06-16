हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt dons three different looks, asks fans to 'spot the difference'

Alia Bhatt, who is an avid social media user has recently treated her fans with three different looks of herself and asked her fans to spot the difference between them.

Alia Bhatt dons three different looks, asks fans to &#039;spot the difference&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who is an avid social media user has recently treated her fans with three different looks of herself and asked her fans to spot the difference between them.

Alia took to her Instagram and shared all the three pics and wrote, “Spot the difference,” along with a girl emoji.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt (@aliaabhatt)

In the first picture, Alia can be seen sporting a mini yellow dress with a short haircut. While in the second picture, the ‘Highway’ actress was seen in a white breezy wraparound dress with a slightly longer hair and in the last picture, the diva can be seen in a white dress along with comparatively long hair.

So, that’s what the real difference is, which means that the actress is back with her long locks and is all set to rule the world in an all-new avatar.

On the work front, Alia will be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' alongside Ajay Devgn. The film was earlier slated to release in July, however, due to the pandemic, it has been postponed for now. 

She also has SS Rajamouli directorial 'RRR' and Ayan Mukerji’s 'Brahmastra' in her kitty. The film 'Brahmastra' marks lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia’s first on-screen collaboration.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Alia BhattAlia Bhatt filmsSanjay Leela BhansaliGangubai KathiawadiAyan Mukerji
Next
Story

Sushant Singh Rajput drug case: Bombay HC rejects drug peddler Sahil Shah's anticipatory bail plea

Must Watch

PT19M25S

President of Russia and USA to meet at Lakeside Villa in Geneva