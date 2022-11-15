topStoriesenglish
NewsLifestylePeople
ALIA BHATT

Alia Bhatt drops her first pic since daughter’s birth, fans call her 'Mama Bhatt'

Alia Bhatt took to Instagram and shared her first photo since the birth of her daughter. Ranbir and Alia welcomed a baby girl on November 6 this year.

Edited By:  Garima Joshi|Last Updated: Nov 15, 2022, 12:50 PM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Alia Bhatt drops her first pic since daughter’s birth, fans call her 'Mama Bhatt'

Mumbai: Alia Bhatt who welcomed her daughter last week has taken to Instagram to share her first post since she became a mum. The actor shared a photo of her new coffee cup that bore the words `Mama`. Alia`s daughter was born on November 6.  

She dropped a blurred picture of herself holding a `Mama` mug and captioned the post "it me." Fans have reacted to the post. One fan called her `Mama bhatt,` while another dropped the comment, "Praying for beautiful journey ahead." The `Brahmastra` couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed a baby girl around 12:05 pm on November 6.  

See the post here

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt (@aliaabhatt)

Announcing the baby`s arrival, Alia via an Instagram post said, "And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - Blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir." 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt (@aliaabhatt)

Alia has been frequently showering her fans with cute pictures from her preggers diary throughout her pregnancy. The power couple announced their pregnancy in June this year. The `Brahmastra` couple tied their knot on April 14, 2022, after dating for years at Ranbir`s Mumbai residence in an intimate ceremony. Just after two months after their marriage, the couple treated their fans with such a big surprise. 

On the work front, Alia was recently seen in the sci-fi action film `Brahmastra: Part 1- Shiva` which gathered massive responses from the audience. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the film also starred Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in the lead roles. She will be next seen in director Karan Johar`s `Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani` alongside Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan. 

Live Tv

Alia BhattAlia bhatt babyAlia Bhatt baby picsAlia Bhatt picsAlia Bhatt baby nameAlia Bhatt baby bump

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's 'Third Class' mentality on World Class Movie
DNA Video
DNA Video: Will G20 summit bring truce to war?
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru was born in 1889
DNA Video
DNA: Shami's jibe at Shoaib Akhtar's tweet after Pakistan's loss in T20 World Cup final
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Shraddha's murder in Delhi
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; November 14, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Birth anniversary of Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad
DNA
DNA: Lizard in the name of brinjal in mid day meal!
DNA
DNA: Why heart attacks have become so common?
DNA
DNA: Not wheat...system rotten in Kaithal