New Delhi: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the most loved couples in the country, and even if there are fewer paps following them around after they got married, the love from the fans remains the same.

On Saturday, Alia took to her Instagram where she shared a clip with her fans in which her husband Ranbir Kapoor can be seen singing along to their latest song 'Deva Deva' from the movie 'Brahmastra'. While posting the clip, she wrote, "the light of my life" referring to her better half.

Here's her insta post:

Brahmastra has been able to create quite a buzz ever since its trailer dropped, and now with several of the songs out, the excitement among fans for the release of the movie has skyrocketed. The song 'Kesariya' from the film has already been ruling the charts across the country. The movie, which stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan, among others, has been written and directed by 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' fame filmmaker Ayan Mukerji and will be released in theatres on September 9 this year.

Meanwhile Alia bhatt has already been basking in the success of her latest release 'Darlings' which she has co-produced with Shahrukh Khan's Red Chillies and stars actors such as Vijay Varma and Shefali Shah. It is available on Netflix for streaming.