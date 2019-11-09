Alia Bhatt flaunts the trendiest winter outfit as she bids adieu to LA—Pic

New Delhi: The beautiful and highly talented Alia Bhatt jetted off for a vacation in LA and has been taking social media by storm ever since. The young and pretty actress, who has over 39 million followers on Instagram, has been treating her fans with new pics ever since her vacay begsn.

Before bidding adieu to the beautiful city, Alia did something that most girls can relate to. She found the perfect spot on her balcony and made her friend click a picture of her!

She flaunts the trendiest winter wear in the pic and looks splendid wearing a grey coatdress with thigh-high boots. Her hair are tied up neatly and the pic will definitely make you stop and look.

Here's Alia's post:

The caption is, "Rule #3 - Pause & pose if there’s a spot of sunshine in your balcony and if you have an amazing photographer/friend @grish1234

toodles la la land.. until next time "

On the work front, Alia is all set to weave magic on the silver screens with Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra'. The actress will share screen space for the first time with her beau Ranbir Kapoor.

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan plays a pivotal role in the film while Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in a cameo appearance.