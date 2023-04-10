topStoriesenglish2593395
Alia Bhatt Gives A Glimpse Of Her Monday That Still Feels Like Sunday- See Pic

Alia Bhatt shared a picture of a lioness lying on the ground and said that her Monday still feels like Sunday.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 10, 2023, 03:59 PM IST|Source: ANI

Mumbai: After a long weekend, many find it difficult to get back to their Monday morning routine. So does actor Alia Bhatt is facing. On Monday, the `Gangubai Kathiawadi` actor shared a glimpse of her Monday mood. Alia shared a picture of a sleeping lioness and captioned it "Anyone else`s Monday still feel like a Sunday???? #Mondaymood." 

As soon as the actor uploaded the post, the netizens chimed in the comment section. One of the users wrote, "Relatable and how!." "Anyone nahi... The world," another commented. Another user wrote, "`Feels like Friday night." 

See the pic shared by Alia Bhatt

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt (@aliaabhatt)

Recently Alia shared pictures from London trip. She went with her husband- actor Ranbir Kapoor, sister Shaheen Bhatt and other family members to celebrate her 30th birthday. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt (@aliaabhatt)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will be next seen in romantic film `Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani` opposite Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. Helmed by Karan Johar, `Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani` is the second collaboration between Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh after `Gully Boy`. `Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani` also marks the return of Karan as a director after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016). The film is all set to hit the theatres on July 28 this year. She also has director Farhan Akhtar`s next film `Jee Le Zara` opposite Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra. Apart from this, she will also be seen in Netflix film ‘Heart of Stone’ along with Gal Gadot. 

