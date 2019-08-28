close

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt has a hilarious response when Herschelle Gibbs fails to recognise her—See inside

When former South African cricketer Herschelle Gibbs couldn't recognise Alia Bhatt, what followed was a funny Twitter banter!

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Alia Bhatt is one of the most popular actresses of Bollywood and has a huge fan-following. So when somebody fails to recognise her, it comes as a big surprise. And when that 'Somebody' is a popular figure, things are bound to be noticed!

So when former South African cricketer Herschelle Gibbs couldn't recognise Alia, Twitterati made sure that he knows who she is.

It all began when Twitter liked Gibbs' tweet, in response to which he wrote, “ That feeling when @Twitter likes your tweet”, along with sharing a GIF of Alia.

When Twitter users asked Gibbs if he knew who she was, he replied with, “No idea who the lady is .. just a nice gif”

Soon, Tweeples enlightened him and told him that Alia is an actress. Which led him to write, “Didn’t know you were an actress @aliaa08 but nice gif”

Alia had a hilarious response to Gibbs' tweets. She responded via a GIF in which the actress can be seen signalling a 'four' like an umpire.

Think that's the end? You're wrong! Noticing Alia's response, Gibbs once again replied with “I deal in 6s madam not fours', along with a laughing emoticon.

He then added a final tweet, writing “Been a funny few hours but all in good spirits @aliaa08 #twitter #incredibleindia #bollywood #hypemedia #wackywednesday”

Well, those were indeed some funny few minutes we spent while reading the banter!

