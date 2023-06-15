Alia Bhatt Jets Off To Brazil For Netflix's Tudum 2023

Alia Bhatt is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. The Student of the Year actress, who is all set to make her Hollywood debut with the film Heart Of Stone, has reached Sao Paulo, Brazil. Alia will be taking part in Netflix Tudum 2023 event in Sao Paulo, as one of the cast members of the film Heart Of Stone. The event will take place from June 16 to 18. The 30-year-old actress is all excited about the event and has posted an adorable picture of herself.

In her latest Instagram post, Alia is seen wearing a multi-coloured cropped sweater with cute little hearts all over it. She has kept her hair open and is seen smiling in the pic.

What Alia Bhatt wrote in her post

“No heart of stone here… just one filled with love… enroute #Tudum #SãoPaulo,” the caption read.

Here's how Alia Bhatt fan's reacted:

The picture went viral on Instagram in no time and the fans started flooding it with their lovely comments.

"U r super cute Alia," wrote a fan.

”Queen of million hearts," commented another fan.

About Netflix Tudum 2023

Netflix’s 2023 Tudum event will be featuring over 100 Netflix stars and offer never-seen-before content from more than 45 series, films, and games. The event will be streamed live on YouTube and Instagram.

About Heart Of Stone

Heart Of Stone is an upcoming spy action-thriller film, directed by Tom Harper. The film stars Gal Gadot (also the producer) in the lead role, playing the character of Rachel Stone. It also stars Jamie Dornan, Matthias Schweighofer, Alia Bhatt and others. The film is slated to be released on August 11, 2023.

Alia’s upcoming projects

Alia will be next seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh as the male lead. The film also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan among others and is expected to release on July 28.