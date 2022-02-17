Alia Bhatt is speaking like Gangubai Kathiawadi at home: Ranbir Kapoor complains to Sanjay Leela Bhansali

New Delhi: Actress Alia Bhatt and filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali presented their upcoming film ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival on Wednesday (February 16). Alia’s boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, despite his absence, also became a part of their conversation. While interacting with the media, Sanjay praised Alia’s performance and said she is an amazing actor who in the film had ‘just completely become one with the character.’ He on the lighter note also revealed that Ranbir complains that Alia has started speaking like her titular character in real life as well.

This comment made Alia blush and she burst into laughter.

Sanjay also talked about Alia's trance moment in Gangubai Kathiawadi’s song Dholida, which gave him ‘goosebumps’ and said he would carry that scene to his grave.

“I didn't know Alia was such a good dancer. When she danced in Dholida, I thought here was an actor who finally transcended. It's a very gooseflesh moment for me to even talk about it and think about it – that you transcend where you are, you forget all space, you forget where you are, you forget who's in front of you, cameras, what you look like, what you feel,” said the director.

He further added, “She just became one with that character and expressed all her angst and all that she had gone through in that one song. It's a song that I will take to my grave. If there is any shot that I want to be played when I breathe my last – it would be Alia doing that shot because it is completely the best thing that I have seen an actor do in a very, very long time”.

‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ is based on a chapter of S. Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. It shows the journey of a young girl who is forced into prostitution later rising to the position of a brothel manager, who also ventured into politics and fought for the rights of sex workers.

Apart from Alia, the film also stars Ajay Devgn, Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari and Seema Pahwa in pivotal roles.

‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ will be released in theatres on February 25.