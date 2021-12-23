Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Nora Fatehi attend Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone’s ‘83 premiere: Pics, videos

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
New Delhi: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s upcoming film ‘83 had a star-studded premiere in Mumbai on Wednesday (December 22) evening. The Kabir Khan’s directorial, based on India’s historic win against England at the 1983 Cricket World Cup, saw celebrities from cricket and showbiz world present at the screening. Cricket legend, Kapil Dev, who was the team captain during the '83 win was seen tightly hugging Ranveer Singh and donning a spectacular grin.

Former cricketers Suniel Gavaskar, Balwinder Sandhu, who were part of team India during the '83 win were also in attendance.

Deepika Padukone’s family - father and badminton legend Prakash Padukone, sister and golfer Anisha Padukone and mother Ujjala Padukone were also present at the screening. Ranveer's parents were also present at the event.

 

Ranveer Singh was charged up in his signature style and was snapped kissing his wife Deepika.

Actors Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Nora Fatehi, also attended the screening.

 

 

 

The colour of choice for Bollywood’s leading ladies was black as all of them wore stunning black outfits.

 

Directors Rohit Shetty and Ayan Mukerji were also in attendance.

 

Ranveer Singh dons the role of Kapil Dev in ‘83, while Deepika Padukone plays his wife Romi Dev. This will be the first time that the real-life couple will share the screen space after getting married in November 2018.

Deepika is also one of the producers of ‘83. The movie has been garnering rave reviews and will hit theatres on December 24. 

Apart from Hindi, ‘83 will also release in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

