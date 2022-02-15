Alia Bhatt jets off to Berlin with sister Shaheen Bhatt for 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' world premiere: WATCH

Mumbai: Actor Alia Bhatt has headed to Berlin to attend the world premiere of her upcoming film ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ at the Berlinale Special Galas. Paparazzi clicked Alia and her sister Shaheen Bhatt at the Mumbai airport late at night on Monday (February 14).

Alia gave major airport look goals as she opted for an all-white attire. She wore a white turtle neck crop top with loose-fitting matching trousers. Her sister Shaheer opted for an all-black look and paired a black sweatshirt with black leather pants. The two walked thehand-in-hand at the airport and even posed for the shutterbugs.

Later, Alia also dropped a sneak peek of her work trip on her Instagram Story. Sharing a picture of her sister Shaheen, Alia captioned it as,"Berlinale 2022."

For the unversed, ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, which is helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, revolves around a maiden sold by a suitor into prostitution and how she becomes a prominent, celebrated figure in the underworld and Kamathipua red-light district. The story is based on a chapter in Hussain Zaidi’s book ‘Mafia Queens of Mumbai’.

The film, which also stars Ajay Devgn, is scheduled to release in theatres on February 25.