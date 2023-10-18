Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon Share Heartfelt Hug After 69th National Award Wins

New Delhi: The 69th National Awards Ceremony happened recently in New Delhi. Social media is abuzz with photographs and videos from the prestigious 69th National Film Awards ceremony. Many celebrities, including Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Allu Arjun, Kriti Sanon, and Pankaj Tripathi, among others, attended the magnificent celebration. The honourees received the accolade from the President of India, Droupadi Murmu. Without a doubt, the day will live in the memory of all the winners.

In the most recent viral Instagram post, the two national award winning 'Best actresses' could be seen sharing a hearfelt hug post being honoured with their respective awards.

Kriti also shared the picture of her embracing Alia on her Instagram Stories, with a caption that reads, "Aliaaaaaa! @aliaabhatt Our smiles say it all! Will remember our moment we shared just before getting on stage. P.S. Ranbir did click a cute pic haan!"

In response, Alla expressed her wishes, saying, "congratulations mim... yesterday was so much more special cause of the moment we shared.. lots of love neighbor.. meet soon so Ranbir can take more pictures of us haha."

Recently, Kriti Sanon took to her Instagram and shared happy pictures from the National Awards ceremony post her first win. In the first pictures, she is seen posing with fellow Best Actress winner Alia Bhatt and Allu Arjun who won for his performance in Pushpa: The Rise. The second photo is a selfie where she is recreating the iconic Pushpa pose with him. There's an adorable picture of her giving a back hug to Alia and both of them have wide smiles on their faces expressing their immense joy.

Responding to her adorable wish and photo, Allu Arjun said, "Thank you my dear...Likewise! It was very memorable receiving it in your company. Your such a postive, warm person. Wishing you much much more ... hope to see you here again someday. And hopefully a great film together soon."

It will rather be interesting to see a film with our 'Mimi' and 'Pushpa' together. After their viral moments together at the ceremony, fans couldn't stop raving about about the duo coming back on screen together.