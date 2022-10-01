NewsLifestylePeople
ALIA BHATT

Alia Bhatt launches maternity wear, says 'I wear flowy clothes to avoid...'

Taking to Instagram, the mom-to-be explained what made her launch her own maternity-wear collection.

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Oct 01, 2022, 07:40 AM IST|Source: ANI
  • Actor Alia Bhatt, on Friday, announced that she is coming up with her own line of maternity wear.
  • Taking to Instagram, the mom-to-be explained what made her launch her own maternity-wear collection.

Trending Photos

Alia Bhatt launches maternity wear, says 'I wear flowy clothes to avoid...'

New Delhi: Actor Alia Bhatt, on Friday, announced that she is coming up with her own line of maternity wear.

Taking to Instagram, the mom-to-be explained what made her launch her own maternity-wear collection. "It`s not like I`ve bought maternity clothes before. But when I got down to it, I was overwhelmed. You don`t know how you`re going to look or feel over the next few months and let`s be honest, not being able to find the right thing to wear can be stressful," she said.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt (@aliaabhatt)

She also mentioned that she even considered borrowing her husband Ranbir`s oversized clothes. "Do I buy brands I already wear but in a bigger size? Should I raid Ranbir`s wardrobe? And just because my body is changing doesn`t mean my sense of style has to, right?"

She said that she added elastic to her favourite jeans and designed shirts that she didn`t have to share with Ranbir. She also wore flowy dresses to avoid `any unwanted belly touching`. Alia shared the post with a heart hands emoji.

"So I started making my personal style more bump-friendly. I added elastic to my favourite jeans, designed shirts that I didn`t have to share with my husband, and wore flowy dresses so as to not invite any unwanted belly-touching. Comfort took priority over any `airport looks`. What started off as me trying to fill a gap in my existing wardrobe, led to an entire maternity collection. And I can`t wait to give you a sneak-peek tomorrow!" she concluded.

It`s the sets of Brahmastra only where the two fell in love with each other, and after dating for five years, Ranbir and Alia tied the knot in April 2022 in a close-knit ceremony at their residence. 

In June, Alia announced her pregnancy on Instagram as she shared a photo from the hospital. 

