Alia Bhatt Looks Gorgeous In Green Outfit At Tudum, Fans Call Her Look 'Iconic' - Pics Inside

New Delhi: Bollywood's 'Gangubai' is all set to leave her sparkle in Hollywood. She is all set to make her debut in Gal Gadot's 'Heart Of Stone' as a villain and fans are in love with her glimpse in the movie's trailer that released recently. Alia won hearts at Netflix Tudum, a global pop culture event hosted in Sao Paulo, Brazil. She was accompanied by her co-stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan at the global fan event.

Alia turned heads at the global event, she opted for a Herve Leger top and skirt in shades of green. The ensemble featured a fitted bodice with ruffled peplum and a long slim skirt. Alia's look made fans go gaga over her as she definitely looked stunning in the plunging neckline outfit.

Fans flooded the comment section with heart-eye and fire emojis. One wrote, "Oh my goodness you look stunning aliaaa," "This look is really ICONIC!" added another.

Earlier, she shared a stunning picture of herself in a pink outfit. In the post, Alia can be seen wearing a pink high-waist skirt paired with a matching bralette, complemented by a long coat of the same hue. Her hair has been tied up in a bun. To complete the look, she opted for sleek black stilettoes. The touch of light makeup enhanced her already adorable appearance.

Netflix’s 2023 Tudum event featured over 100 Netflix stars and offer never-seen-before content from more than 45 series, films, and games. The event will be streamed live on YouTube and Instagram.

Tom Harper directed Heart of Stone will be released on August 11. Apart from Alia Bhatt, who makes her Hollywood debut, the film features Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh playing the male lead. The film also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi among others.