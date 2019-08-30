close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt lost out on a plum project with Aamir Khan because of Salman Khan's Inshallah?

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who's one of the most anticipated films Inshallah got shelved, reportedly lost out on a plum project opposite Aamir Khan because she had committed to be a part of the Salman Khan starrer.

Alia Bhatt lost out on a plum project with Aamir Khan because of Salman Khan&#039;s Inshallah?

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who's one of the most anticipated films Inshallah got shelved, reportedly lost out on a plum project opposite Aamir Khan because she had committed to be a part of the Salman Khan starrer.

Talking about the same, a source told Times Of India, "Alia was approached for a film with Aamir Khan. However, she had to decline the offer as she had reserved all the dates for Inshallah."

"Alia was looking forward to collaborating with Salman and SLB. The actress is very upset as she gave up on various other projects too during the period,” the source added.

Alia was reportedly offered the long-rumoured Osho movie that was high on buzzword even before its inception. Aamir was rumoured to play the spiritual guru Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh (Osho) in the film while Alia was speculated to slip into the character of Maa Anand Sheela( Osho's disciple and secretary).

Salman on Monday took to Twitter to announce that his film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali has been pushed.“The film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali is pushed but I will still see you all on Eid, 2020. Insha-Allah,” he wrote on Twitter.

Later, it was revealed that Inshallah, which marked the collaboration of Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali has been shelved due to creative differences between the actor and director.

Tags:
Alia BhattSalman KhanAamir khanInshallahSanjay Leela Bhansali
Next
Story

Ranveer Singh braves the heat in style, shares pic from sweltering UK

Must Watch

PT3M13S

Gujarat ports on high terror alert