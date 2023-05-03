Alia Bhatt Mistaken For Aishwarya Rai Bachchan At Met Gala 2023, Video Goes Viral

New Delhi: 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' actress Alia Bhatt made her Met Gala debut this year in a stunning white outfit. She received a lot of love and praise for the look. On one hand, netizens called Alia's look 'safe' on the other hand, fans tagged her as a 'Princess.' Now, a video is going viral where the Hollywood paps can be seen mistaking Alia for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Met Gala 2023 was organised on Monday night in New York and Alia made Bollywood proud with her look. She was also joined by fellow Bollywood-Hollywood star Priyanka Chopra at the Gala, who came with her husband, singer Nick Jonas.

While the actress posed on the red carpet with celebrity designer Prabal Gurung, paps were calling her name to pose for them. A video is now going viral where few of the paps can be seen mistaking her for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. In the viral video, paps can be seen saying 'Aishwarya look here please...' Although the mistake was embarrassing, Alia did not let it affect her. The actress gracefully looked at the cameras and smiled before making her way into the event.

idc what ppl say but alia bhatt literally slayed at the met gala #MetGala pic.twitter.com/4s8C0qPTqk — MET GALA ERA (@softiealiaa) May 2, 2023

As this year`s theme is `Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty`, Alia opted for fingerless gloves, the signature style of the iconic German fashion designer and creative director, who died at 85 in 2019.

Alia also shared pictures from her debut at one of the most prestigious fashion events and mentioned that she felt proud representing her country globally.

She wrote in the caption, "I have always been fascinated by the iconic Chanel brides. Season after season, the genius of Karl Lagerfeld shone through in the most innovative and awe-inspiring couture. My look tonight was inspired from this and in particular by supermodel Claudia Schiffer`s 1992 Chanel bridal look. I wanted to do something that felt authentic (hello, pearls!) and proudly made in India. The embroidery made with a 100,000 pearls is a labour of love by @prabulgurung. I`m so proud to wear you for my first Met. A girl can never have too many pearls...And the right accessories to complement the look which in our case translated to the bow of pearls on my hair. Oh, and it`s white, for my Choup-ED"

On the film front, Alia is all set to make her Hollywood debut with `Heart Of Stone`, starring Gal Gadot. She will also be seen in `Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani`with Ranveer Singh.