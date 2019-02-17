Alia Bhatt on date night pic with Ranbir Kapoor: I was definitely Valentining on that day

New Delhi: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are truly the 'It' couple of Bollywood and fans love seeing them together. On the ocassion of Valentine's Day, the couple celebrated by having a romantic dinner date.

Celebrity chef Harsh Dixit had cooked a meal for the two and shared the picture on his Instagram captioning it as, “Happy Valentine’s Day. All smiles post a #NotSoNasty 3 course valentines dinner. The menu tonight included a bunch of aphrodisiacs like red chillies, avocado, cinnamon, garlic, asparagus, truffle, salmon, chocolate, cherries, vanilla and lots of Obviously #ZeroSugar coz #Diet #ValentinesDay #Love #Keto #SemiCheatMeal #HisAndHers #PrivateDinners #PrivateChef #TrueCooks #Mumbai.”

However, Alia had not shared the pic on her social media (Ranbir is not on any social media platform).

Talking about the same day with Asian Age, Alia said, “I was definitely Valentining on that day. Since I’ve been promoting Gully Boy, I had a late night and woke up late on Valentine’s Day. I was flooded with messages and greetings about our film along with some Valentine’s greetings and some marriage proposals from strangers as well”

Well, these two are adorable together!

'Raila', as fans fondly called them, will be seen sharing screen space in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra'. The film is slated to release this year and also stars megastar Amitabh Bachchan.