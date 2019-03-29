Alia Bhatt opens up about her mental health

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who is at the peak of her career, opened up about her mental health. The actress revealed that she has had bouts of anxiety and is facing the issue for past 5-6 months.

Talking to Filmfare, Alia said, "I haven’t been depressed but I’ve had bouts of anxiety. It comes and goes. It’s been happening quite a bit since the past five to six months. It’s not like an anxiety attack but I just feel low.”

Alia further revealed that because of her sister Shaheen Bhatt's book on mental health, the actress is aware of her condition. “She’s fought depression. I’ve read her book, " she said.

In the same interview, Alia revealed how she battles anxiety. “No matter how bad it is, I just let myself feel it. Sometimes, I feel like crying for no reason. Then it passes. Initially, I’d be a little confused. I’d constantly give reasons that it’s because of work or maybe I’m tired or haven’t been able to meet anyone... The kind of personality I have, I become a little on the edge. I spoke to friends about it. I spoke to Ayan about it, I spoke to my sister’s friend Rohan. Everyone told me that you’ve got to realise that it will go away. What’s important is to accept it and not say that you’re fine. If you’re not feeling fine, then you should just say you’re not feeling fine.”

Alia has had a stupendous year in terms of her personal and professional growth. The actress had delivered successful films like Raazi and Gully Boy. She also has two big films Brahmastra and Kalank which will release in 2019. On the personal front, Alia is dating Ranbir Kapoor. Recently, during an award show, Alia confessed her feelings for the 'Sanju' actor.