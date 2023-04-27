Alia Bhatt On Her Anxieties As A New Mom, Juggling Work Commitments With Baby Raha

New Delhi: New Mom Alia Bhatt hasn’t rested a bit since she gave birth to daughter Raha. Be it her work commitments or her duties as a mother, the actress is acing everything with grace and elegance. Recently, Alia featured on the cover of Vogue magazine for their May-June edition and talked about her role and responsibilities as a mother and how she deals with the pressure of acing in both her career and personal life.

Talking about juggling both the roles, Alia said, “It does make me anxious to think whether I am doing right by my baby and work. There’s so much pressure on women to ace both...almost like this old-school dogma that once you have a baby, you have to martyr your career or you’re not a model mum. It’s very important for new mothers to get that time off work to gather their bearings, and it’s equally crucial for corporations and industries to grant them that time instead of writing them off.”

Further she talked about baby Raha and how they both have good as well as bad days. “I’m not putting too much pressure on either Raha or myself to be together as a family unit with Ranbir all the time. She’s just five months old and I’m so impressed with how well-behaved and peaceful she is. And on days when she isn’t, that’s fine too, because she’s a baby and has the right to have good and bad days. Similarly, I, as a mum, have the right to have great and terrible days too—even though it’s very difficult for me to not have it together at all times because I’m such a control freak. I always want to ace things and usually have everything under check. I guess what grounds me is how passionate I am about my work.”

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt is all set to make her debut at Met Gala this year. Apart from that, on the film front, she will be seen in Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani’ alongside Ranveer Singh and is also set to make her Hollywood debut alongside Gal Gadot in ‘Heart of Stone’.