Alia Bhatt pens a heartfelt note on sister Shaheen's birthday, shares adorable childhood pics

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is a rage on social media and her pics are often going viral. She is one of the most popular actresses in the industry and has an ocean of fans. With over 40 million followers on Instagram, Alia's posts are often in the limelight.

The actress took to the photo and video sharing platform and shared two adorable childhood pics on sister Shaheen's birthday.

In the first pic, baby Alia and Shaheen are seen having a gala time at the beach and in the second pic an awwdorable Alia is dressed in red while her sister leans towards her.

Check out the posts here:

The caption is, “Now here’s that moment where I’m struggling to type that perfect birthday caption for my brilliant sisters birthday.. I type I cancel I type I cancel.. and the reason I do that is (well for starters I’m not a beautiful writer like her) but also cause we speak a language that would probably not make sense.. The relationship we share is a language that doesn’t exist.. except for in our eyes.. and toes okay and maybeeee our knees.. So anyway.. Sir.. You’re the sweetest artichoke the pudding of Naples has seen cause eventually we all just have to bobble our way through the heavens of sisterhood and I’m glad we’ve had the little nook of heaven with cats and aloo fry and tons of london! Happy birthday sweet carrot I hope we yoddle together for as long as we have arms and leggies :) Oh and happy birthday”

Here's wishing Shaheen a very happy birthday!