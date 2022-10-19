Alia Bhatt promises ‘to be better’, ‘dream deeper’ on completing 10 years in Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor calls her ‘the best...’

Mumbai: It`s a happy day for mommy-to-be Alia Bhatt as she completed 10 years in the Indian film industry. Celebrating the special moment, Alia took to Instagram and expressed her gratitude."10 years today ...and I am so so grateful .. EVERY SINGLE DAY!!!.. I promise to be better - dream deeper - work harder !!!!! thank you for the magic love love and only love," she wrote, adding her sunkissed picture.

In the picture, Alia is seen smiling as she soaks up the sun. As soon as Alia dropped the post, netizens chimed in the comment section to congratulate her. "The Best there is," wrote Kareena Kapoor.

See Alia Bhatt's post

Alia made her debut in 2012 with `Student of the Year`, which also marked the entry of Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra in cinema. The 29-year-old has undoubtedly evolved as an actress. After `Student of the Year`, she has proved her mettle again and again with films like Highway, Raazi, Dear Zindagi, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Kapoor and Sons and Darlings and has mixed it up with commercial choices like Brahmastra, the Dulhania series, 2 States, Gully Boy and more.

With all this success, Alia Bhatt has turned out to be one of the most successful actresses in Hindi cinema. The actress boasts of not just commercial hits but has also given some mind-blowing performances in films like ‘Gangubai Kathaiwadi’, Highway’ and ‘Udta Punjab’. The actress has also fetched four Filmfare Awards till date. She has also expanded her wings globally. She is all set to make her Hollywood debut with ‘Heart of Stone’, which also stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. The action spy thriller is coming to Netflix in 2023.

Speaking of her personal life, she is currently expecting her first child with Ranbir Kapoor. After tying the knot in April 2022, the couple in June announced their pregnancy.