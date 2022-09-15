Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao announce Netflix Tudum fanfest with a bang! - Watch

New Delhi: Netflix recently unveiled the trailer of its upcoming and much-anticipated Tudum fanfest. The video that released on YouTube saw several actors from across the world, teasing the fans about the event. The fanfest will be held on September 24 this year across the globe.

While it features some of the most celebrated actors from Netflix shows and films across the world, this year, actors Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav were seen representing India. While Alia Bhatt acted in Netflix film ‘Darlings’, Rajkummar Rao was seen in ‘Hit - The First Case’ and Adarsh Gourav played the lead role in ‘The White Tiger’. Alia Bhatt was seen with her ‘Heart of Stone’ co-star Jamie Dornan in the trailer in which she said, “Are we ready?”, as they spilled the beans on the event.

Apart from them, the trailer also featured ‘Stranger Things’ actors Gaten Matarazzo, Sadie Sink and Finn Wolfhard. ‘Money Heist’ actor Pedro Alonso aka Berlin also made an appearance in the teaser. ‘Thor’ actor Chris Hemsworth was also a part of the trailer.

Netflix completed 25 years of its incorporation last month. It organises this fan event every year to tease the fans about upcoming projects and shares updates on them. This year, the Tudum event will share updates about popular shows like Stranger Things, Bridgerton, Squid Game, The Crown, Money Heist, Emily in Paris, The Witcher, Alice In Borderland, Manifest, Glitch, Heartstopper Lupin, , You, /the Umbrella Academy, Never Have I Ever, Money Heist: Korea-Joint Economic Area, Dead To Me, Elite, 1899 and Berlin among others.

Among movies, it will spill the beans about Millie Bobby Brown’s ‘Enola Homes 2’, Gal Gadot and Alia Bhatt’s ‘Heart Of Stone’, 20th Century Girl and Slumberland among others. In the Indian context, it will share updates about upcoming films like Khufiya, Chor NIkal ke Bhaga, Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan’ debut film ‘Qala’ among others.